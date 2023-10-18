Chelsea legend Zola has England star Bellingham in hysterics with strange ‘breast milk’ confession

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola left his fellow pundits and Jude Bellingham in hysterics on Tuesday night with a bizarre “breast milk” confession.

Bellingham produced another man-of-the-match display as England beat Italy 3-1 at Wembley on Tuesday to confirm their place at Euro 2024.

The 20-year-old already has ten goals and three assists for Real Madrid in ten matches in all competitions this season and he’s taken his club form into international football too.

Bellingham won a first-half penalty, which Harry Kane converted to draw England level at 1-1, before he set up Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford for England’s second of the night.

Kane scored again late on to put the icing on the cake but many pundits and fans were waxing lyrical about Bellingham’s performance after another mature display.

Clearly shocked at the maturity of Bellingham’s performances, former Chelsea forward Zola had his fellow pundits and the Real Madrid midfielder in stitches at his suggested he was still drinking his mother’s breast milk at 20.

Alongside fellow pundits Jill Scott and Joe Cole and presenter Jules Breach, Zola joked to Bellingham: “I have to say it makes me laugh this guy.

“At 20-years-old, I was still drinking milk from my mum and this guy is so huge. I’m very impressed.”

Fair to say we weren’t expecting Zola to say this to Bellingham 🤣😳#C4Football | #ENGITA | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/8e4pBQyOW7 — Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) October 17, 2023

Bellingham, Scott, Cole and Breach struggled to contain their laughter, before Bellingham joked: ‘Not directly!’

And England team-mate Rashford has hailed “unbelievable” Bellingham as a “joy to play with” after the pair linked up for the Three Lions’ second against Italy.

“He’s an unbelievable player, not just his qualities, but he’s full of energy as well, he’s everywhere on the pitch. He’s defending, he’s attacking,” Rashford commented.

“A joy to play with. We hope that he can continue the form that he’s been in. He didn’t score today but you can see his huge influence that he has, going forward especially.

“We hope that continues because it’s a massive boost for the team.”

Rashford has had a difficult season at Man Utd so far and he hopes to get back to near his best as soon as possible.

On his own form, Rashford added: “I feel like I am ready to kick on. It is about winning as many games as possible for me, whether you start or are on the bench. When it is your moment you have to take it.”