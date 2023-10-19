Chelsea legend Zola can’t stop laughing as he insists Bellingham ‘milk’ claim was ‘lost in translation’

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola claim his comments about “drinking milk” from his mother at Jude Bellingham’s age were “lost in translation”.

The former Blues forward watched Bellingham put in a man-of-the-match performance as England beat Italy 3-1 at Wembley on Tuesday to secure their place at Euro 2024.

Bellingham – who is the most valuable under-21 player in the world – won a penalty in the first half, which Harry Kane converted, to get England back on level terms at 1-1 and he provided the ball to set up Marcus Rashford for the second goal.

It came as little surprise to people who have been watching Bellingham play for Real Madrid this season with the former Borussia Dortmund man scoring 10 goals in 10 matches in all competitions for Los Blancos.

And Bellingham, who moved to Real Madrid from Dortmund in the summer, impressed Zola so much that the Chelsea legend seemed to confess he was still drinking his mother’s breast milk at the age of 20.

Speaking in front of Jill Scott, Joe Cole and presenter Jules Breach, Zola joked to Bellingham: “I have to say it makes me laugh this guy.

“At 20-years-old, I was still drinking milk from my mum and this guy is so huge. I’m very impressed.”

Listening back to the clip on talkSPORT, Zola couldn’t stop laughing before presenter Alan Brazil said: “I thought your English was very good!”

Sometimes I get lost in translation!” 😅 Gianfranco Zola explains his Channel 4 howler that went viral after England v Italy. Watching him listen to it is priceless. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/T2FDBxK786 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 19, 2023

But the Chelsea legend insisted that it isn’t what he really meant, Zola replied: “Yeah but sometimes I get lost in translation! I didn’t mean that!”

Zola added on Bellingham: “The fact is I am still very, very impressed by this young boy. Not only in the way he behaves on the pitch, but the maturity, talking, the composure.”

He continued: “I tell you something, there are moments in the game when things are not going your way and the tendency is to go along with it.

“There was one player not giving up in that moment, I noticed that, it was Bellingham. He created everything from nothing. Italy was going very well, they were controlling the game.

“But Bellingham himself created the first goal with an acceleration for the penalty. Then, the second one he created another fantastic acceleration.

“I was really impressed and I wanted to make let him know that,” he smiled. “But I didn’t expect that!”