Chelsea have reportedly decided against signing Antoine Semenyo in January, with the Bournemouth winger’s transfer ‘preference’ now revealed.

Semenyo is expected to join another Premier League club in the winter transfer window via the £65million release clause in his Cherries contract.

Semenyo in the 25/26 Premier League

Only Haaland (13) and Thiago (11) have scored more goals

The Ghanaian’s form has been superb this season, registering eight goals and three assists in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all reportedly interested.

Liverpool were initially expected to lead the race for Semenyo’s signature but are currently focusing on other targets, despite Alexander Isak breaking his leg in Saturday’s win over Tottenham.

Spurs, meanwhile, have reportedly been ‘politely’ turned down by the 25-year-old.

That left Chelsea and the two Manchester clubs in the running, with the Blues’ interest first reported by Sky Sports News on Tuesday.

However, David Ornstein now says Chelsea have pulled out of the race, with the club satisfied with Enzo Maresca’s attacking options.

Indeed, Chelsea have ‘decided against’ triggering Semenyo’s £65m release clause. The report states:

The Stamford Bridge club admire Bournemouth’s Semenyo and made a late expression of interest to establish the conditions of a deal in January. But they do not plan to take the situation further and have confidence in the depth and quality of head coach Enzo Maresca’s existing options. Chelsea will continue to monitor options for an attacking signing in 2026, while also rewarding the leading performers already at their disposal.

Semenyo’s transfer ‘preference’ revealed

With it now seemingly between Manchester United and Manchester City, another report from Ornstein claims Semenyo’s ‘preference’ is Pep Guardiola’s side.

Key to Semenyo’s desire to join City is his ambition to win trophies.

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Manchester City are progressing to complete deal for Antoine Semenyo in next days. As revealed, City have been pushing in last 12h to accelerate in talks. Semenyo indicated #MCFC as favorite destination despite Man United trying hard + Chelsea/Spurs out of race. pic.twitter.com/GOdijZDDas — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 23, 2025

United reportedly ‘tried their best’ to convince the Bournemouth star to move to Old Trafford, but with City his clear first choice, the club are now expected to move on as Ruben Amorim only wants players ‘who are eager to join’.

The report adds:

Manchester United also tried their best to sign the forward, but a move in January was always going to be a stretch and the club only wished to bring in players who are eager to join. The decision was not due to Ruben Amorim’s system, with United never planning to play Semenyo at wing-back.

It’s City over United for Semenyo…obviously

We said on Monday that Liverpool’s lack of serious interest left Semenyo facing a straightforward choice between winning trophies at City or playing wing-back at United.

In fairness to the Red Devils, it has since emerged that Semenyo was never earmarked for a wing-back role. But even with that concern removed, the choice was still painfully obvious.

