Chelsea’s latest Cobham gem is an absolute psycho & John Terry is smitten

La Masia this, Carrington that – it’s all a facade when you realise Cobham has been pumping out young footballing talent around the world for years.

While they don’t always make it at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea’s academy is mightily impressive and has in the past felt borderline robotic, with the way they churned out young ballers and sent them on loan through Europe before either integrating them or selling them on for a handy profit.

For every Kevin De Bruyne that got away, though, there’s been a John Terry, emerging through the ranks and embodying ‘proper Chels’ in a way that very few can.

