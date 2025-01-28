Chelsea’s transfer plan of targeting young players is set to continue as they eye three potential left-wingers, according to one report.

With Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto arriving in the summer, it felt like their spending was concluded when it came to their wider areas.

However, with Mykhailo Mudryk’s current suspension pending an investigation into his failed drug tests, the club are looking for more attacking quality in the final third.

Neto and Sancho have netted just five times in all competitions combined this season and it has held back Enzo Maresca’s side.

With a focus on youth from the club’s hierarchy, they will likely continue in that same vein, as they currently boast the youngest average age in the Premier League having failed to start a player over the age of 27 this season.

Despite calls for experience, the London club are being linked with three extremely talented but young left-sided attackers for the summer window.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are eyeing up Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

All three are extremely talented youngsters playing at the top level in Europe and all three could feasibly sign for Chelsea should they officially place an offer.

Nico Williams

Beginning with Williams, the Spaniard enjoyed a stunning 2023-24 campaign for club and country, scoring eight times and providing 19 assists as his side won the Spanish cup – and he also netted the opener in the final of Euro 2024 against England, with his side going onto capture the trophy.

Following that incredible season, he was linked with moves to all of Europe’s elite but he remained at Bilbao where those failed proposed transfers harmed his confidence and stunted his career momentum resulting in just three goals and five assists from 29 games this season.

Yet, at 22, he remains a top prospect in waiting and reports this month have seen Arsenal and Tottenham linked with triggering his release clause. £49million is the fee written but his sizeable wages make a summer move easier for any club targeting him.

Jamie Gittens

One of the breakout stars of this current season, Gittens has roared into life in Germany, as many young English wingers have in recent years, displaying pace, power and an eye for goal resulting in 11 goals and five assists this season.

Boasting more of a goal threat than the likes of Sancho and Neto, Chelsea have enquired and opened up with conversations over a potential deal but they remain at an early stage.

One report also claimed an exit is probable if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League next season and they currently sit 11th and six points off the top four in Germany.

Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United’s young star has been heavily linked with a move away as the club is seemingly happy to sell him in the near future. Napoli is one club pushing Chelsea for his signature as they look to replace the recently sold Kvicha Kvarastkhelia.

The Italian club have offered a figure well below the £60-70million mark that United desires but there may well be a compromise in the final few days of the window as multiple clubs close in.

Chelsea are yet to show ‘official’ interest, unlike Napoli, which is why Garnacho is favouring a move to Italy. However, while he isn’t forcing a move, the club’s wishes to raise funds may leave him no choice whether it is in this window or the summer regarding his exit.