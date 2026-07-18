Xabi Alonso has arrived at a Chelsea side in desperate need of a rebuild after a dismal Premier League season.

With Marc Cucurella already out the door and Enzo Fernandez itching to join him, it looks set to be a summer of transition for the west London club (again), but there is one area the new manager should focus on more than anywhere else.

Here’s Chelsea’s number one priority for the transfer window and who they should sign to solve it.

Defensive midfielders a must for Alonso’s Chelsea

Chelsea’s failed pursuit of Granit Xhaka should tell you exactly what they want from this transfer window – a defensive midfielder that is ideally not just out of nappies.

The buy-young-sell-for-profit model has been a success from a financial point of view with Chelsea’s £32m profit on Andrey Santos the latest example, but it has been a disaster on the pitch.

A leaderless squad crumbled to 10th in the Premier League and will not have any kind of European football next year. They also had an average age of 23.4 years for their squad, by far the lowest in the division.

Alonso has clearly identified experience as a necessity for a successful season and a defensive midfielder to complement Moises Caicedo and Fernandez.

If we look at the previous profile of player Alonso has used, the best reference point is Xhaka, who made himself indispensable to Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen side.

Xhaka has the profile of a defensive midfielder who can win the ball back but also quickly progress it up the field, something key to the way Alonso likes to set up his team.

Xhaka is 33 now and Chelsea have turned their attention away after an £8m bid was rejected, but he will likely be used as a blueprint for the next player coming in.

The ideal signing

If Chelsea are looking for a younger version of Xhaka, then they do not need to look very far.

Ten miles from Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge is Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park where Adam Wharton has been plying his trade for three seasons.

In that time, he has developed into one of the best young English talents and best defensive midfielders in the league. He is a player who can do a lot of what Xhaka did at Leverkusen.

He is less physical than the Swiss but better at beating the press and is just as able to turn defending into attacking at pace.

Wharton is only 22 but unlike Chelsea’s other young signings, he has Premier League experience, having played 70 games in the competition. If you’re going to be handing out seven-year deals, giving one to Wharton makes a lot of sense.

Chelsea could play him as part of a three alongside Fernandez and Caicedo, giving both of them more freedom to move up the pitch, but sealing the transfer is not likely to come cheap.

Some reports suggest Palace are after £100m but that seems to be on the more extreme end with £70-80m likely to be enough to land him.

Chelsea are not averse to spending that kind of money with four of their previous purchases costing more and they have the money from the Santos sale, so it is a possibility.

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The alternatives

If Chelsea prove unwilling to match the price Palace would ask for, there are no shortage of alternatives.

Their former coach Jose Mourinho could do them a favour by green-lighting a transfer for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Mourinho has reportedly decided to make Federico Valverde the centre-point of his Real Madrid team and considering the Uruguayan got in a scrap with Tchouameni towards the end of last season, it seems likely that one of them would leave this summer.

Spanish newspaper AS says a departure for Tchouameni is ‘gaining traction’ and Alonso already coached him during their shared time at Madrid.

His contract expires in 2028 so could be available for around £70m and at 26, is coming into his peak years.

A cheaper option could be Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller who according to Bild has a release clause valued at €36.5m, although that expires on July 15 until next summer. Chelsea could then offer a slightly higher fee to tempt the German club into a more lucrative sale.

In the Premier League, James Garner received a lot of plaudits for his performances with Everton. He led the league for tackles and was level with Caicedo at the top for interceptions, highlighting how good he was in a number of positions for the Toffees.

Manchester United are also interested in the player and have reportedly been told his price will be £60m.

A left-field suggestion could be Ruben Neves who, after making his money in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly ready for a return to European football. He is still only 29 and Chelsea were reportedly offered the chance to sign him in January.

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