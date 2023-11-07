Man Utd, Newcastle to battle for £26m Chelsea-linked ‘star in the making’ with 2024 ‘swoop’ mooted

Rayan Cherki has been linked with Man Utd and Newcastle.

Manchester United and Newcastle United are ready to battle for the signing of Lyon forward Rayan Cherki, according to reports.

The 20-year-old joined Lyon at the age of six and has made 112 appearances for the French giants, scoring 14 goals and providing 17 assists.

He has been excellent for France’s Under-21 side, scoring 11 goals in 18 caps after bagging two in three at U19 level.

Cherki was strongly linked with a move to Premier League club Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

A move failed to materialise but Mauricio Pochettino remained interested in signing a versatile young forward, instead bringing in Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

Palmer has settled in very quickly, whereas Cherki is struggling to inspire a very poor Lyon side.

The Ligue 1 side are currently rock bottom of the French top flight with zero wins from their opening ten fixtures.

Cherki got his first goal contribution in Sunday’s draw at home to Metz, assisting Skelly Alvero’s 84th-minute equaliser.

It is unclear whether or not the 20-year-old Frenchman will jump at the opportunity to move on in the winter transfer window or stay to fight for Lyon’s place in Ligue 1.

What is certain is that there is interest from the Premier League, despite the player’s poor form this term.

According to Football Insider, it is Newcastle and Manchester United who are the most interested in signing Cherki – who can play in attacking midfield and on either wing – in 2024.

Both clubs are ‘long-term admirers’ of the French U21 international and are ‘keeping tabs’ on his situation ‘ahead of a potential swoop next year’.

Out of contract in 2025, Lyon may be eager to capitalise on the opportunity to receive a huge transfer fee for their youth graduate.

The report claims that United and the Magpies feel Cherki is a ‘potential star in the making’ and his signing could be a ‘shrewd’ piece of business.

Erik ten Hag has plenty of options in Cherki’s position, but none of those options have been impressive this season.

The Red Devils manager is likely to keep the faith in Antony, who he signed from Ajax for around £80million last year, while Marcus Rashford appears to be undroppable no matter how poorly he performs.

Ten Hag has younger options in Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could do with the addition of a versatile forward of Cherki’s calibre.

Anthony Gordon has impressed under Eddie Howe, but Miguel Almiron is definitely a player who could be replaced, even if he works very hard for the team. Pashun.

According to Transfermarkt, Cherki is worth €30million (£26m).

