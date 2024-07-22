Chido Obi-Martin is a Man Utd-bound wonderkid – & they’re nabbing him from Arsenal

Manchester United are reportedly set to pull off a major transfer coup by signing highly-rated 16-year-old forward Chidozie Obi-Martin – AKA Chido Obi – from Arsenal.

The teenager’s next move is yet to be confirmed, but it appears all but certain that he’s set to depart boyhood club Arsenal in the coming days, with United waiting in the wings to offer him a favourable contract.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about the rising star.

For the full article, please click here.