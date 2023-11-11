Newcastle ‘preparing a £52m+ offer’ for Serie A winger as Spurs ‘move strongly’ to win transfer race

A host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa in 2024, according to reports in Italy.

Chiesa signed for Juventus from Fiorentina in October 2020, joining on an initial two-year loan deal before making the move permanent in 2022.

He has been a crucial player for his club and Italy in recent years, helping his country win the European Championships in 2021.

A cruciate ligament tear in January 2022 really slowed down the 26-year-old’s development, though.

He has struggled with smaller injuries since then, missing 18 games in total since returning from the long-term problem last October.

Chiesa – who hasn’t played the full 90 minutes for his country since November 2021 – scored four goals and made one assist in Juventus’ opening five Serie A matches this season but is without a goal contribution since September 23.

He has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while now and those rumours have resurfaced ahead of the winter transfer window.

According to a report from Tutto Juve, Newcastle United are one of many Premier League sides interested in signing Chiesa and are ‘already preparing an offer’ worth ‘more than €60million’ (£52.4million).

The report adds that Arsenal and Chelsea are also in the race for the Italian’s signature.

It looks like Juventus are considering selling Chiesa but are hopeful he will sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2025.

‘The management are at work’ on that front, the report claims.

Elsewhere, it is claimed by Italian outlet Calciomercato that Newcastle are currently leading the race to prise Chiesa away from the Turin giants.

Amidst interest from the Geordies, Tottenham have ‘moved strongly in contacts with his entourage’ and are keen on signing the player in January.

Juventus will need to receive a ‘monstrous offer’ to consider selling Chiesa, it is added.

Having said that, nobody at Juventus is ‘unsellable’.

SportMediaset have also said Newcastle and Spurs are keen on signing the Italy winger.

