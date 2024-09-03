Chelsea ‘open to Turkey loan’ for £200k-a-week outcast with ‘no prospect’ of return under Maresca

Chelsea are reportedly willing to send Ben Chilwell out on loan to a club in Turkey with their transfer window open until September 18.

Chilwell has been told he has no future at Chelsea and a move to the Turkish Super Lig looks to be the only option with the transfer window closed across the top European leagues.

Clubs in Turkey have already benefitted from their transfer window remaining open, with Galatasaray completing the shock signing of Victor Osimhen from Napoli.

Osimhen emerged as an option for the Turkish giants following an injury to star striker Mauro Icardi.

Clubs across Turkey could now be on red alert with Chelsea open to loaning Chilwell out having told the player he is not in Enzo Maresca’s plans.

Chilwell was one of the Blues’ vice-captains last season and was signed for a whopping £45million from Leicester City in 2020.

He has always been a consistent performer in the Chelsea team but his time at the club has been hindered by injuries.

The 27-year-old only signed a new four-year contract in April 2023 but such is the unpredictable nature of Chelsea these days, he is surplus to requirements.

Chelsea hope to strike Turkey loan for Ben Chilwell – report

Matt Law of the Telegraph reports that Chelsea are ‘open to a Turkey loan’ for Chilwell, who earns £200,000 a week at Stamford Bridge, making him awfully difficult to shift.

As he is ‘unwanted by Maresca and exiled to train away from the first team’, Chilwell is extremely short of options.

If the England international does not secure a move to the Super Lig before September 18, he is facing ‘four months in the wilderness’, with the Saudi Arabian transfer window also closed.

Chelsea would ‘ideally’ prefer to sell Chilwell but understand that will be tricky, but they are ‘willing to let him leave on loan’.

Unfortunately for the Premier League club, ‘there is virtually no chance of a permanent deal being agreed with a club at this stage’.

No offers have come in for the former Leicester youngster despite it being ‘made clear that there is no prospect of him being reintegrated back into the first-team squad’.

New head coach Maresca has stated that Chilwell does not suit his style of play and joined Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah in the club’s ‘bomb squad’.

“I’m not saying Raheem is not a good player,” said Maresca. “But I prefer a different kind of wingers.

“I just tried to be honest. I spoke with Raheem before City. I said he’s going to struggle to get minutes with us.

“With (Chilwell), I said that he’s a lovely guy but he’s going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it’s up to you.

“I am not working with 42 players, that is something from outside. I’m working with 21 players. The other 15 or 20, they are training apart.

“They are Chelsea players but they are not working with me. I don’t see them. It’s not a mess like it looks from outside, absolutely not.

“You (the media) like to say we are 43 players. But more than 15 players are training apart. They are not with the team.”

