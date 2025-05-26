Christian Eriksen backs Ruben Amorim amid farewell message to ‘supportive’ Man Utd fans

Christian Eriksen has confirmed he has played his final game for Manchester United and thanked fans, teammates and staff in an emotional farewell after the club’s 2-0 win over Aston Villa.

The Danish midfielder scored Utd’s second goal from the penalty spot, with Bruno Fernandes handing him the opportunity in what turned out to be his final appearance at Old Trafford.

“Yeah, that is correct,” Eriksen said when asked if it was his last outing for the club. “I think that’s also why Bruno [Fernandes] gave me a pen as a nice farewell.”

Eriksen, who joined Utd on a free transfer in 2022, reflected on a difficult season but admitted the goal was a fitting send-off.

“Yeah, I think it was the best way possible, taking into account, like you said, the season behind us and looking ahead,” he said. “I think it was the perfect ending, of course, a bad season. But to see people with a smile on their face and you go home and have a good feeling in the stadium, I think that’s hopefully something we’ll bring into next season and start well.”

Eriksen went on to thank supporters for their backing during a tough campaign.

“There’s been so many games this season where they [supporters] could have caused a lot of chaos where we’ve been disappointed with our football,” he said.

“But obviously the fans, I think to our surprise really, have supported us. Obviously, at home has been, even in the stadium, there’s been games where it’s been not good enough, but they’ve really been supportive and away especially they’ve been even more on their toes and even in the worst times.

“The club is happy to have those supporters who really support the players and the club no matter what.”

Eriksen then looked back on his three seasons at Utd and the mixed emotions that came with them.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time,” he said. “It’s a club I’ve always looked up to – the club size and everything around it. I’ve loved the pressure, loved the style of play with the different managers and the people at the club.

“I mean, they’ve taken really good care of me and my family, so in that sense I’ve had three very, very good years. Obviously it’s been a lot of ups and downs in football, but I think in general I’ve had a special time.”

On what comes next, the 32-year-old added: “First of all there’s a bit of a holiday and national team. Then after that we’ll see where next season starts, but at the moment there’s nothing (lined up). There’s options.”

He also reflected on Utd’s struggles this season and how close things came to going even worse.

“I think unfortunately there’s been a lot of lows this season with the games, and obviously the final was the missing piece. It’s football,” he said.

“For me now, I think people are lucky that we are where we are, not relegated with the team with the season we’ve had, so it is also a bit of luck you have to acknowledge. Next season it has to be better, and I’m sure it will be. I’m looking forward to watching it from the sides.”

Finally, Eriksen expressed confidence in the players who remain, and in what new manager Ruben Amorim can bring.

“I think you’ve seen progress – of course the results haven’t really shown that. 100 per cent they haven’t shown that,” he said.

“I think the football we came from Ten Hag to this is obviously going to take time to adapt, and obviously it’s been far below the standard of the club and the players here.

“I think the players individually are very, very good players, and they should never be where we are in the table. It’s up to them to turn it around but, yeah, I’m confident they’ll be a very different team next season, I’m sure.”