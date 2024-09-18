Christian Eriksen is out of contract at Old Trafford next summer

Christian Eriksen played his role in successive wins for Manchester United as Erik ten Hag’s side thrashed Barnsley in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Eriksen, who looked to be out of favour going into the season at Old Trafford, was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup against Southampton last Saturday, though Ten Hag’s decision turned out to be the correct one with the midfielder putting in a strong display.

Eriksen is out of contract at United next summer, and was linked with a move away in the transfer window though admits no decision has been made yet on his future.

He said: “I feel very good at United. If they told me to leave I would leave but I didn’t hear that.”

Kobbie Mainoo has been an ever present in the side since impressing last season, and with United completing the signing of Manuel Ugarte on deadline day, Eriksen looked to be frozen out, though he has taken his opportunities so far this campaign.

Prior to joining United, Eriksen enjoyed a six-month spell at Brentford on his return to football, and England seems a place where he is settled having been such a prominent figure for Spurs for such a long time under Mauricio Pochettino.

“I’m a guy who likes being in a place where my family is settled and at the same time being in a place where I can benefit and play, that’s always going to be my aim.”

Although Eriksen’s defensive work certainly has question marks next to them, purely due to age and the midfielder never being blessed with a burst of place, he stills offers United technical quality in the midfield like no other.

United’s poor recruitment in recent years has meant the team, particularly the midfield, is mixed with a number of different individuals with different skillsets, meaning there is no like for like replacement for Eriksen.

The 32-year-old scored twice in the win against Barnsley, with his second showing his on the ball abilities, finishing beautifully into the bottom corner.

Eriksen admits he will give his all despite only having a year left on his current deal.

He said: “There’s one year left so my focus is going to be on this year, going full out and see what happens afterwards,”

“But when you’re at United it’s always up and down in some weird way with people talking from the outside.

“It’s only two games and two wins, it’s our aim now to keep this consistency, not about scoring goals a game [although] that would be nice, just winning the games and getting a good feeling going into each game. I hope the weekend we continue that. Big applause to this many fans showing up on a Tuesday night, it was nice to see and feel.”

Next up for United is Crystal Palace away, a game in which Eriksen started at the back end of last season where the Reds were on the wrong side of a 4-0 hammering, and Ten Hag will be hoping his team give the travelling United away support something to shout about this time round.