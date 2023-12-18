Eriksen offers Lockyer advice after Luton captain suffers cardiac arrest – ‘focus on himself’

Christian Eriksen has advised Tom Lockyer to “respect” what doctors tell him to do after the Luton Town captain suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch.

Lockyer collapsed during the second half of the Hatters’ Premier League match at Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

The game was subsequently abandoned after it was confirmed that the defender was ‘alert’ and ‘responsive’.

On Sunday, Luton said in a statement: “Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined.

“We understand that supporters are concerned for him and that there is widespread media interest in his condition.

“We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club’s official channels when the time is right.

“We all want the very best for Tom, his partner Taylor and the whole Lockyer family, and politely ask that his and their privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

F365 BLACK-OUT: Everything crossed for Tom Lockyer, Man City careless yet again, Jimenez offers Newcastle a helping hand

Retirement could be on the cards for Lockyer and Manchester United midfielder Eriksen – who suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland – has offered some him advice.

“Well first of all, I hope he’s okay,” Eriksen told Betfred.

“I’ve read and seen what’s happened and I hope he’s okay, takes his time, is in a healthy way and his family are there to support him. I cross my fingers that he’s fine.

“My advice to him would be to make the best decision you can. If the doctors tell you to do something else then you’ve got to respect it and see what you can do.

“There’s nothing that’s going to hold you back, but in the end it all depends on how he’s feeling and what the doctors are saying.

“He has to make the decision with his family, but he should take his time and focus on himself.”

Following his on-pitch collapse, Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, which could be an option for Lockyer, should he seek options to continue his playing career.

The former Tottenham midfielder was playing for Inter at the time of his collapse but Serie A rules did not allow him to continue his career in Italy.

He moved to Brentford for the second half of the 2021/22 campaign before joining Manchester United on a free transfer.

Eriksen has made 59 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring three goals and providing 12 assists.

READ MORE: Manchester United 14th in the only Premier League table that matters