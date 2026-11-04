Christopher Vivell offered Man Utd exit in huge hint over next manager

Manchester United head of recruitment Christopher Vivell has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, according to a report, in a move which would significantly reduce the chances of Julian Nagelsmann arriving at Old Trafford.

Current Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick enjoyed a memorable night on Tuesday, as his side came back from 2-0 down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League. Despite that victory, Carrick remains under massive pressure to turn results and performances around.

United chiefs have been tipped to make a final decision on the 45-year-old’s future towards the start of the international break, which begins on November 9.

That means United’s difficult home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday will prove crucial to Carrick’s future.

Eddie Howe and Nagelsmann have emerged as the two main candidates to replace Carrick. United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, has made Howe his No 1 target, whereas Vivell thinks Nagelsmann should get the job.

But according to Sport Witness, who cite German newspaper Bild, Vivell’s own future at United is no longer certain.

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Bayern are considering an approach for Vivell to replace Nils Schmadtke, who has been sacked as their head of scouting.

Bayern are big admirers of Vivell following the great work he did at Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig between 2020 and 2022.

Plus, the 39-year-old has a good relationship with Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, as the pair worked together at Red Bull Salzburg.

Vivell returning to Germany with Bayern would surely end the chances of Nagelsmann taking over from Carrick.

Vivell is Nagelsmann’s key backer at Old Trafford, as the pair had a successful spell together at Leipzig.

Wilcox, in contrast, is pushing for Howe to join. And Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks set to listen to Wilcox over Vivell.

Jason Wilcox is failing Man Utd

That is despite concerns emerging over Wilcox’s ability as director of football.

The Athletic revealed on Tuesday that his data analysis, leadership skills and organisation have all been questioned by fellow United staff.

Their report also revealed that Wilcox put forward Russell Martin as a coach United should ‘keep an eye’ on, having previously appointed him at Southampton.

Martin would be a disaster at United though, as he was sacked by both Southampton and Rangers before taking charge of Leicester City in League One.

Should Carrick get sacked, then Howe is in pole position to get the role. But United fans will have little confidence in Wilcox’s decision-making following a series of blunders.

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