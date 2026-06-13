Winger ‘very keen’ to join Arsenal for record-breaking fee after Mikel Arteta approves ‘deal’

Club Brugge winger Christos Tzolis wants to move to Arsenal and play for Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, according to reports.

Having won the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final last season, Arsenal are now determined to reinforce their squad.

Signing a left-winger is a key priority for Arsenal, with manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta keen to find an upgrade on Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Mikel Arteta wants Christos Tzolis at Arsenal

Club Brugge and Greece international winger Christos Tzolis has emerged as a top target for Arsenal, who are in talks over a 2026 summer deal.

According to BBC Sport, Arsenal sporting director Berta is ‘actively working’ to get a deal done for the 24-year-old winger.

The report has claimed that Arteta is ‘on board with the signing’ of Tzolis, who will cost £35million in transfer fees.

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TEAMtalk has also reported that Club Brugge want £35m for Tzolis – which would be a record fee for a Belgian club.

Charles De Ketelaere is the most expensive departure from the Belgian Pro League, with AC Milan paying Club Brugge £32.5m for him back in 2022.

Tzolis has played in England with Norwich City and is reportedly ready to have another crack at English football.

Christos Tzolis wants to join Arsenal

HandofArsenal has reported on X that the winger is “very keen” on a move to Arsenal.

The account with over 326,000 followers on X posted at 10:38pm on June 12: “Arsenal are in direct contact with Club Brugge to sign Christos Tzolis.

“As I reported earlier, player is very keen but the fee will be key.

READ MORE: Arsenal ‘intensify efforts’ to sign £60m star as two ‘factors’ boost chances of beating PSG

“Data team at Arsenal highly impressed for a while with Greek winger.

“Market opportunity which wont affect main target or Monga deal.”

During the 2025/26 campaign, Tzolis featured predominantly as a left-winger for Club Brugge.

The Greek star scored 22 goals and gave 29 assists in 52 appearances for the Belgian club.

Tzolis helped Club Brugge win the Belgian Pro League title last season, having clinched the Belgian Cup with them in the 2024/25 campaign.

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