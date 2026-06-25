Clarke quits interview after 23 seconds following Scotland defeat – ‘I think we’re going home’

Steve Clarke abandoned his post-match interview following Scotland’s 3-0 defeat to Brazil after just 23 seconds and admits “for sure I think we’re going home”.

Knowing a draw would almost certainly be enough to reach the last 32, Clarke’s side conceded three poor goals to leave them with a 43% chance of progressing to the knockout stage, according to Opta.

Bournemouth forward caught Scott McKenna on the ball to allow Vinicius Junior to breeze past Angus Gunn to open the scoring, before the Real Madrid star doubled Brazil’s lead just before the break when both Gunn and Nathan Patterson were caught under a Bruno Guimaraes cross.

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Matheus Cunha then sealed the victory after the break as Scotland were thoroughly outclassed by Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

After the game, Clarke gave an eight-word response when asked for his thoughts on the game by BBC presenter Eilidh Barber.

“We made it difficult for ourselves, that’s it,” Clarke said.

Barbour then asked if it was frustrating that Brazil didn’t need to work hard to score their goals and Clarke replied: “We gave them the goals, we gave them the game they wanted. Disappointing.”

When reminded that Scotland now face a waiting game to see if they will qualify for the next round and asked for his thoughts, Clarke responded: “I don’t even want to think about that. Sorry, I don’t even think about that.”

The Scotland boss then quickly left the interview before later returning to speak to Barber and admitting “I think we’re going home”.

‘I think we’re going home’

“We made it difficult for ourselves, that’s it,” he said. “We gave them the goals, we gave them the game they wanted. Disappointing.

“It was unbelievable the shift the players put in, the ones who played 90 minutes in that heat and humidity were outstanding, but we have to be better if we want to compete at this level,” he said.

“In the first four or five minutes we passed the ball well and then made a mistake. You cannot do that at this level because it puts you on the back foot and it becomes a long night.

“For sure I think we’re going home.

“Only Scotland can get a winnable first game and then get number five and number six in the world.”