‘He’s a class act’ – Tottenham, Man Utd on right track for ‘composed’ £100m centre-back

It’s been suggested by Sue Smith that Tottenham and Manchester United are looking in the right place with their interest in Jarrad Branthwaite, as the “calm and composed” centre-back is a “class act.”

Branthwaite has been linked with moves to multiple big clubs of late. Spurs and United seem to be topping the list, with the centre-back problems at both clubs being well documented.

The former are currently without both of their preferred centre-backs, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. United are also missing Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, with Raphael Varane’s future up in the air.

Branthwaite is being courted by both clubs, and a report recently suggested it would take £100million for Everton to allow him to leave. Indeed, he’s expected to become an ‘England regular’, highlighting his quality.

Sky Sports pundit Smith has suggested he’s on the right track, meaning so too are the elite sides who want to lure him away from Goodison Park.

“He’s a class act. Every time he gets the ball, he’s just so calm and composed when he gets it. [He] reads the game so well [and] he’s got that pace to get back in,” Smith said.

She also joked that Everton fans will not be too happy with the praise, as it could put more eyes on Branthwaite.

“A lot of Everton fans say, ‘Don’t big Branthwaite up,'” she added.

Indeed, the club are clearly desperate to keep their defender and see how far they can go together. They’ve not had a problem keeping Jordan Pickford locked down despite interest from big clubs over the years.

That said, they could keep hold of Branthwaite. Slapping a £100million price tag on him seems a good way to keep big clubs from their door, but if he’s deemed good enough, somebody might decide to pay that anyway.

If it’s Tottenham, it seems unlikely that’ll be in January, as they have reportedly agreed personal terms with Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, and shelling big money on two players in the winter might not be possible.

