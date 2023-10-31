Classy Prem boss told he can replace Klopp at Liverpool as legend makes claim on future of job

Robbie Fowler believes that Unai Emery could replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, but is not suggesting that either man is going to leave their current role any time soon.

Klopp’s tenure at Anfield has been a very successful one. He’s turned them back into a powerhouse in English football, while also adding more European success.

The German boss has been at the helm for Champions League and Premier League triumphs, as well as winning both the FA Cup and League Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, Community Shield, Club World Cup and has twice been named world’s best club coach.

His haul of trophies is very impressive, and after a blip last season in which Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, he’s currently got them within three points of top spot.

His spell at the club will be a very tough one to follow whenever it ends, but Reds legend Fowler believes Aston Villa boss Emery has what it takes.

“The biggest compliment I can pay Unai Emery is that I think he is one of the few managers who would be up to the challenge of replacing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool,” he told The Mirror.

Indeed, Emery has quickly turned around the fortunes of Aston Villa, taking them from a relegation scrap to finishing seventh last season, before maintaining that form this term, with the Villans currently fifth in the league, a point behind Liverpool.

He also boasts a haul of four Europa League trophies as well as various honours while he was boss of Paris Saint-Germain.

While Fowler doesn’t think there’s any reason for Klopp to leave his post, or indeed Emery to leave his, if the time comes that the former ups sticks, he thinks the Spanish boss has what it takes to take over.

“Now before Mr and Mrs Outraged of Villa Park and Anfield get too hot under the collar, I’m not suggesting the Spaniard would walk out of the challenge he’s currently got on his hands in the Midlands and set his SatNav for Merseyside – or that Klopp might be on his way out.

“But I was already a big admirer of Emery when Arsenal asked him to succeed Arsene Wenger.

“It didn’t go as I expected at the Emirates and I still believe a lot of that was down to a lack of basic respect shown to Emery because he didn’t arrive with the same command of the English language as a member of the Royal Family.

“He is now showing with Villa that football really is universal. Certainly Emery’s players appear to be on-message and it’s great to see at one of English football’s most famous old clubs.

“What I like about Unai is that he refused to be put off by his previous bitter experience of the Premier League when Villa came calling. Talent will always come to the fore and Villa are reaping the rewards of not allowing prejudices to cloud their judgement.”

Indeed, Emery started well at Arsenal before things went south, so there’s a chance that happens at Villa. At the moment, though, the manager looks to have learned from his previous mistakes and put himself in a better position to succeed.

If he can do so at Villa, there’s no reason to suggest he couldn’t do the same with Liverpool, but he’ll be more than happy with what’s going on with the Villans at the moment.

READ MORE: Liverpool told bottom-half Prem midfielder holds key to title success as £70m star is ‘that good’