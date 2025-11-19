Shea Lacey is felt to be the next cab off the Manchester United rank

A Manchester United reporter has revealed the ‘clear frontrunner’ and second option from the club’s academy who are likely to next make their first-team bow.

United‘s academy has brimmed with talent for the last 88 years. Indeed, that’s the length of the streak in which at least one player who has come through the Red Devils’ academy has been named in a first-team squad.

Boss Ruben Amorim recently said it’s “really important” to keep that streak going, and in their last game, Jack Fletcher was the sole academy player in the squad, replacing Kobbie Mainoo.

With AFCON coming up and each of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui heading off to represent their respective countries, there could be chances for academy players to represent the first team.

That has been posed to the Daily Mail‘s United writer, Nathan Salt, who feels there is ‘honestly, not too many’ options for Ruben Amorim at the moment.

He states that Shea Lacey is the ‘clear frontrunner’ having been very close to making the squad for the Sunderland game of late, while Fletcher – on the bench against Tottenham – is second, as Amorim is known to be a big fan.

Salt feels shouts for Jaydan Kamason and Bendito Mantano to graduate to the first team are premature.

There is said to be a ‘lot of interest’ in Lacey in regards to a loan away from United, but they are said not to be entertaining any, pointing to him being a player of interest in the first team.

In five Premier League 2 games this season, Lacey, a right-winger, has two goals and an assist.

In EFL Trophy games against senior opposition, Lacey has one goal and one assist in three games, coming against Barnsley and Notts County.

Lacey was the highest-rated player for United’s under-21s in that game, receiving an 8.7 SofaScore rating.

Given Mbeumo and Amad, who are going to be unavailable for a while during AFCON, both play on the right-hand side, there could well be an opportunity coming for Lacey.

Largely a right-winger, but also able to play in a slightly less advanced role if required, he could be in a good spot.

Lacey is not the man it was felt is able to play up in the first team, by former United scout Piotr Sadowski, who named Harry Amass – currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

He said: “In my opinion, Harry Amass is the only player currently capable of making it into the United first-team squad after returning from his loan spell.”

