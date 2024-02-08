We lost our rag with Peter Drury a bit this week after the ‘maelstrom of awfulness’ fiasco during Arsenal’s over-celebrated victory against Liverpool.

After our little meltdown there, ITV commentator and friend of the site Clive Tyldesley got in touch to offer us a chat about the state of modern commentary. Obviously we immediately said yes.

A full Q&A of his extensive and wide-ranging thoughts on the job will follow, but most striking was his view that the schedule and workload now offers no time or opportunity for younger commentators to learn and improve.

He said: “Many commentators, perhaps simply because of the economics of their life, cover three, four or five games in a week. I don’t think it can be special enough for that viewer or listener for whom this is the most important game of the month if you’ve done commentaries the three previous nights.

“I don’t think that’s enough time for you to gear yourself up, for you to think about the words you’re going to use, to think about the editorial background to the game, to listen to your previous commentary and to think about how you can improve on it.

“And I don’t hear improvement in enough of the commentators that I’m listening to on a regular basis, and that troubles me an awful lot more than it does their editors – or possibly even the public.

“And they’re not listening to other commentators, because you’re always working. You’re not being the person you need to be for the consumer and in any industry – if you’re making liquorice sticks from time to time you need to go and taste your rivals’ liquorice sticks so you can appreciate what they’re doing and what you’re not doing. And I just don’t think there’s now time for that.”

Clive speaks fondly of the way Reg Gutteridge took him under his wing as a young commentator and became a mentor but fears that kind of guidance has now been lost to the endless treadmill of games.

“I hear lots of commentators who think and speak at the same time. It’s stream of consciousness. They’re just saying what’s on their mind. Now there are times in a commentary when you’ve got to do that. But there are times when you don’t.

“Reg used to say the silences are not resting times, they’re thinking times. What are you going to say next? And how are you going to say it? How are you going to say it in the most concise and precise way that will illustrate something or give viewers something else to think about it?

“Now how many commentators do you really hear now who are really thinking about what they’re going to say before they say it? It’s terribly arrogant of me to say it, but let me say I don’t hear enough of it.”

And Tyldesley also sees little sign of commentary progressing in the way other elements of the sport and its coverage have done over recent years.

“Actually, football commentary hasn’t changed a great deal,” he said.

“It’s really depressing to hear a 30-year-old commentator talk about ‘turning on a sixpence’. They went out of circulation in 1971! You’re just regurgitating the same cliches that we were warned against a hundred years ago.

“You’re using the same style, same phrases that were ridiculed in Private Eye 40 years ago.

“I don’t want to name specific names, but I am happy to say that too many contemporary commentators are just parroting the commentators they grew up with and I don’t think this – it’s not an art form – but this method of communication is actually going anywhere.

“I don’t hear them improving, and I’m not sure they have the time or inclination to listen back to their content which I think is the only way to learn and I don’t think they’re getting much in the way of feedback, editorially, because there’s always another programme on the slates.”

So what would be Clive’s one piece of advice for the next generation? Simply – watch the game.

“It’s a test of concentration. It’s a staring competition, you’ve got to watch the game.

“In cricket, what’s the best piece of advice for a batsman? Watch the ball. Commentary is the same. Watch the game. Okay, you’ve got to look down at your notes from time to time, you’ve got some prepared thoughts or maybe some information you want to introduce. But watch the game. Think about the game and then add something to the game. That’s all the job is.”