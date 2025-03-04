Club Brugge vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups, how to watch, referee and stats

Aston Villa head to Club Brugge in the Champions League last 16

Aston Villa will meet Club Brugge for the second time in the Champions League this season on Tuesday when the Belgians host the first leg of the round of 16.

The first meeting ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Unai Emery’s side after Tyrone Mings conceded a bizarre penalty when he picked up Emi Martinez’s goal-kick inside the box.

Hans Vanaken dispatched the spot-kick that night, but it was Ferran Jutlga and Chemsdine Talbi at the double in Brugge’s shock 5-2 play-off round win against Atlanta.

Although they’ve claimed three wins and a draw at Villa Park, including a 1-0 triumph against Bayern Munich, and a 0-0 draw with Juventus, Unai Emery’s side have struggled on the road.

Tuesday’s tie is all about the Premier League side attempting to set themselves for the return leg.

On the other hand, Jan Breydelstadion has already claimed three big scalps and the hosts will certainly expect a positive result.

Club Brugge team news

Brugge have two injury concerns with long-term absentee Bjorn Meier out of action, and midfielder Raphael Onyedinka doubtful after missing Saturday’s match.

That meant Vanaken dropping back to partner Ardon Jashiri in a midfield two at the weekend, which may be Nicky Hayen’s preferred formation again.

Blau-Zwart opted for a 4-2-3-1 during their win over Atlanta, with Vanaken roaming further forward flanked by Talbi and Christos Tzolis.

There’s a familiar face between the sticks in former Liverpool and Sunderland goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.

Club Brugge predicted line-up

Mignolet – Seys, Ordonez, Mechele, De Cuyper – Jashari, Vetlesen – Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis – Jutgla

Aston Villa team news

Aston Villa will hope to call upon the services of Matty Cash and Tyrone Mings for this tie after the pair missed last week’s win over Cardiff City.

Boubacar Kamara returned that night and may partner Youri Tielemans at the base of the midfield if he’s deemed fit enough.

If not, that could open the door for John McGinn to sit deeper and Marcus Rashford to start after making a positive start to life at Villa Park.

Amadou Onana, Andres Garcia, Donyell Malen, Pau Torres and Ross Barkley are unavailable for selection.

Marco Asensio has made a massive impact since joining on loan from PSG, so he’ll continue in attack with Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers.

Aston Villa predicted line-up

Martinez – Cash, Konsa, Bogarde, Digne – Kamara, Tielemans – McGinn, Asensio, Rogers – Watkins

Club Brugge v Aston Villa: How to watch and listen

You can watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery +1 with the kick-off scheduled for 5.45pm GMT. There will also be full coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Club Brugge v Aston Villa stats

Club Brugge won the reverse fixture 1-0 when Villa conceded a comical penalty.

Both teams have scored in five of the side’s previous six fixtures, with four matches producing three or more goals.

Jutlga has scored nine goals in all competitions this season, becoming gradually more potent as he’s netted four in five.

Brugge were unbeaten in 16 home matches before a red card derailed them against Standard Liege at the weekend.

Villa have won just two of their previous 10 away matches in all competitions.

Club Brugge v Aston Villa referee stats

Referee Joao Pinheiro has taken no prisoners this season, kicking off his campaign by showing nine yellow cards in a fiery clash between Estoril and Santa Clara in Portugal.

The Portuguese official has brandished 87 yellows and three reds, making for an average of five cards per match.

That’s a number worth remembering when compiling your bet builder on Tuesday.

His most recent European outing saw five yellow cards as Galatasaray’s Kaan Ayhan was given his marching orders.

He’s yet to take control of a Brugge fixture this campaign but did oversee Aston Villa’s 2-0 win against Bologna in the Champions League.

Club Brugge v Aston Villa odds and tips

The hosts have been cast into the role of underdog again on Tuesday, with Villa 11/8 at the time of writing to leave with a first-leg win, with Brugge the outsiders at 19/10 and the draw priced at 12/5.

However, Villa haven’t been at their best on the road, and this feels a bit like Premier League tax in action as Emery’s side appear significantly underpriced.

The Belgians have beaten them once already this season and even without the aid of Martinez and Mings would have claimed a credible 0-0 draw.

A home win against Sporting, a 0-0 draw with Juventus and a two-legged demolition job of Europa League champions Atalanta suggest they’re a match for anyone on home soil.

We particularly like them in the draw no bet market at 11/10, but here’s hoping Emery and Villa prove us wrong…