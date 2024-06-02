Club chief unsure if Man Utd loan star can stay beyond ‘great’ spell away from Ten Hag

Borussia Dortmund are unsure if Jadon Sancho will be able to return to the club next season

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl does not know if Jadon Sancho will be able to stay beyond his initial loan period from Manchester United, but it was “great to have him” in any case.

Sancho returned to Dortmund following two and a half years away in January. He was allowed to depart Manchester United due to a public row with Erik ten Hag, which he refused to apologise for.

Sacncho did not have the greatest spell, but he picked up three goals and three assists, and helped his loan side to the Champions League final with some good performances in the competition.

That he was only on loan with no obligation to buy was largely down to Dortmund’s finances, and the fact they’d have found it hard to pay the transfer fee and potentially the winger’s whole wages without him taking a pay cut.

Now the loan has finished, Dortmund’s sporting director is unaware on if the German outfit will be able to get him back.

“I don’t know yet, to be honest, because it was great to have him for the last six months,” he said on TNT Sports.

“The situation is pretty clear, he still has a contract at Man United, we have no buy option meaning we need to discuss and negotiate.”

Sancho will retain a decent value after a good spell with Dortmund, particularly given he helped them to the Champions League final.

As such, other sides might have taken note, and United could hold out for a large sum from another side. Dortmund will hope they’re able to land him, as it clearly sounds as if they’d like to if possible, and the player himself seems keen, too.

Despite the fact they lost the Champions League, Dortmund will have good money coming in, related to clauses in their sale of Jude Bellingham – firstly that he won the competition, and secondly that he should well be named in the team of the tournament.

As such, Dortmund could have a fair amount more to splash on Sancho now than they would have done in January, making the signing of the winger easier than it was when they had to settle for a loan.

