Premier League giants Liverpool have ‘called’ CA Lanus to enquire about the availability of young defender Julio Soler, according to reports.

Liverpool are the only club in England’s top flight yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window.

Speaking last month, Reds head coach Arne Slot insisted he is happy with his current squad but admitted it would be surprising if there are no new signings before the August deadline.

“We already have a very good team I’m already really happy with,” Slot said. “But it would be a surprise for all of us I think if we don’t bring any player in, so that will probably happen in the end.

“But for now, we are just waiting for the players to come back and waiting for the right ones to sign.”

Slot’s side have been linked with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon in recent weeks but know he will cost an absolute fortune, which they can not justify given how many wingers are currently at the club.

Newcastle reportedly offered Gordon to Liverpool in June when they were desperate to raise funds to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Gordon’s head might have been turned by the talks but he is not actively pushing for a transfer to Anfield.

Liverpool ‘call’ about Argentina U-23 starlet

Transfer stories have been few and far between for Liverpool but reports coming out of Argentina state that they are keen on signing Lanus’ 19-year-old left-back Julio Soler.

Indeed, it has been claimed that the Argentine club’s ‘leaders received a call from Liverpool’ while Soler was at the Olympic Games with Argentina’s Under-23 side.

Lanus reportedly want $15million (£11.7million) for the teenager and if the Reds offer that figure, ‘there is a good chance that the operation will be completed in this transfer market’.

Liverpool have ‘only asked for conditions’ of a deal and are yet to make an official bid for the teenager, the report adds.

Soler joined the Lanus youth academy from Argentinos Juniors when he was nine and is under contract until December 2026.

He has two assists in 36 appearances for Lanus and played in all four of his country’s matches at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

The former Argentina Under-20 captain – who was born in Paraguay to Paraguayan parents – started at left-back in all three group matches, assisting and conceding a penalty against Morocco on matchday one.

He came off the bench against France in the quarter-finals and could not prevent Argentina’s exit.

Overall, Soler impressed at the Olympics where he caught the eye of Liverpool, who may view him as a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

