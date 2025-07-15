Club-record bid rejected as Ekitike, Isak saga plays out between Liverpool, Newcastle

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have been linked with moves to Liverpool.

Newcastle United have had a club-record £70 million bid for Hugo Ekitike rejected by Eintracht Frankfurt, with the Bundesliga side holding out for closer to £85 million as rival interest intensifies.

Sky Sports News confirmed on Tuesday that Frankfurt turned down the formal offer earlier that morning, with German sources suggesting other clubs are willing to offer more for the 23-year-old, who scored 22 goals across all competitions last season.

Ekitike has long been on Newcastle’s radar. The Magpies tried to sign him from Reims in 2022 but were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain. He struggled to break through in France before moving to Frankfurt for just £14 million two summers ago, where he’s since rebuilt his reputation with a prolific campaign that helped secure Champions League football.

Newcastle’s interest has now been revived, and according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, their bid reflects both ambition and pressure.

“If anything it shows Newcastle’s ambitions this window,” Downie told Sky Sports News.

“They are very keen on Ekitike. They tried to sign him three years ago from Rennes in France but instead he went to PSG. That didn’t work out, he signed for Frankfurt and had a terrific season last year, scoring 22 goals.

“Talks as we understand are still ongoing. The deal at this time looks unlikely as Newcastle only have so much to spend. The budget is tight having signed Elanga too. I feel like £70-75m is about as high as Newcastle will go. Time will tell but there is a gap in the valuation.”

The striker chase comes at a time when Newcastle’s current number nine is also attracting attention. Liverpool have made an approach for Alexander Isak, with suggestions they could lodge a club-record bid of their own.

While Newcastle insist the Swedish forward is not for sale, sources close to the club have acknowledged that a truly “exceptional” offer could force a rethink.

Whether the Ekitike pursuit is linked to Isak’s uncertain situation remains to be seen, but the timing of both stories has not gone unnoticed. Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-forward and Ekitike is on their shortlist, too.

Fabrizio Romano claims the Reds are exploring both options, with Chelsea and Manchester United also having made contact over Ekitike in recent weeks.

Newcastle’s only major signing this summer has been Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest in a £55million deal, meaning a second big-money addition would take them close to the limits of their current budget.