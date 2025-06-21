Club World Cup: All 58 former Premier League players at the tournament

The 2025 Club World Cup squads are populated by former Premier League stars from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

With thirty-two teams competing in the United States, eagle-eyed British fans will have spotted plenty of familiar faces at the tournament from the legendary to the obscure.

We’ve combed through each of the squads – minus Chelsea and Manchester City – to pick out all 58 former Premier League players and listed them by the English club they represented.

For the full article, please click here.