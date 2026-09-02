Tottenham received enquiries from ‘a number of clubs’ for one of their stars, per Alasdair Gold, before an exit was confirmed worth £25million.

Spurs had a busy deadline day. Though there were no deals for Cody Gakpo or Iliman Ndiaye – the former stayed at Liverpool and the latter went to Manchester City – Tottenham did confirm two inbound transfers.

They signed Mykhailo Mudryk on loan from Chelsea while also landing his Blues team-mate Tosin Aradabioyo on a permanent deal.

They also allowed striker Dane Scarlett to leave for Leyton Orient.

According to football.london‘s Gold, Tottenham also received enquiries from ‘a number of clubs’ about Archie Gray. The versatile youngster, who played 24 times in the Premier League last season, has started all three games so far this season at right-back, captaining the club in the first.

Gold reveals Spurs’ response was a firm ‘not for sale’ and even a loan was said to be unlikely – that ended up being the case, with Gray remaining in north London past the deadline.

Kevin Danso swapped Tottenham for Sunderland

Another confirmed deadline day exit of Tottenham’s was Kevin Danso, who after just a year with Spurs, has departed for Sunderland.

The Black Cats confirmed his arrival on loan with an obligation to buy the centre-back for £25million.

Earlier in the day, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had revealed those deal conditions.

He said: ‘Kevin Danso to Sunderland, here we go! Deal in place for loan move with obligation to buy from Spurs.

‘Fee around £25m as #SAFC booked a medical for Danso today.’

Danso’s departure is relevant to the arrival of Tosin. While one in one out means there remains five senior centre-backs in the squad – after Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke arrived this summer – the Dutchman was the only right-footer.

Danso was the only other member of the centre-back corps who isn’t left-footed, and had Tosin not joined, it would have meant Van Hecke was required to play a lot of football.

Were he to be injured or unavailable, without Tosin, Spurs would have had to play two left-footers at the heart of the defence together.

Having conceded five Premier League goals in the opening two games of the season, the north London club’s defence is having enough problems as it is, without more complications added into the mix.

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