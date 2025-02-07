Arsenal are reportedly ‘the most likely candidates’ to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund, with ‘all the clues’ suggesting they’ve ‘already reached an agreement’ for his summer transfer.

The Gunners were looking to sign a new forward in the January transfer window, focusing specifically on a central striker, but weren’t able to bring anyone in having had a £40m bid for Ollie Watkins rejected by Aston Villa.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season having had surgery on his ACL while Bukayo Saka is still working his way back to fitness, and Mikel Arteta suffered another blow in the defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup, as Gabriel Martinelli was forced off injured.

Arteta confirmed after the defeat: “He felt something, I think it was his hamstring and he wasn’t comfortable to continue.

“So we will have to have any MRI scan tomorrow to see the extent of the injury.”

The results of the scan are yet to be revealed but now with even fewer forward options to call upon, reports suggest Arteta and his transfer team are ramping up their efforts source new faces in the summer.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams is thought to be their top target and is ‘now more open to a move to the Premier League’ having rejected the advances of Barcelona in the summer.

But Spanish outlet Fichajes claim Arsenal have also taken strides to sign an alternative option in Adeyemi, who was linked with a move to Napoli from Dortmund in January.

Fabirzio Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Karim Adeyemi’s current decision is to stay at Borussia Dortmund this month and he has now informed all clubs interested.

‘Despite Napoli proposals and also PL clubs keen, he’s now expected to continue at BVB.’

But he is ‘getting closer and closer to leaving the Bundesliga’ according to the report from Spain, and ‘having aroused the interest of multiple top-level teams, Arsenal is the candidate with the greatest options to get his services’.

The report adds:

‘Mikel Arteta values his speed, imbalance and scoring capacity, qualities that could fit perfectly into the scheme of the London team. ‘Adeyemi’s future began to be defined in the winter market, when Napoli tried to get the player. However, the talks between the Italian club and the striker’s entourage did not come to fruition. ‘The sports director of the Neothopean team himself confirmed that the negotiations broke up when they discovered that the young footballer would have already reached an agreement with another club for his departure in the summer.’ And it’s suggested that club is Arsenal, who are ready to make a ‘financial effort’ to sign him, with reports last summer suggesting Dortmund had set a €50m asking price for the German international.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365:

👉 Arsenal are ‘a joke that has been running for over two decades’

👉 Eddie Howe ‘rubs salt’, Mikel Arteta ‘blunt’ as BAN is mooted

👉 Five Arsenal players in need of an upgrade to win the Premier League (or anything at all)

The report continues: