Stan Collymore claims ‘cocky’ Arne Slot is to blame for the abuse aimed at Trent Alexander-Arnold by Liverpool fans last weekend and for bringing the ‘credibility of the Premier League’ into disrepute.

Alexander-Arnold is set for Real Madrid after turning down offers of a contract extension at Liverpool, with his announcement leading a mass of Reds fans to boo the England international after he came off the bench in their 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.

Mohamed Salah has hit out at the Liverpool fans, insisting “this is not how we act”, and Collymore has pointed the finger at Slot, who got “cocky” at Anfield.

Collymore wrote in his CaughtOffside column: ‘This whole Trent Alexander-Arnold situation from last weekend is on Arne Slot. I understand that he wanted to win against Arsenal, but there was a political game that should have been played. In my opinion, he was too cocky – and it’s the first time that he has been like that since he became Liverpool manager.

‘Perhaps it was over-confidence from winning the Premier League title in his first time, and thus cementing himself in Liverpool folklore. But he should have focused on picking players that he will have in his squad next season, and Trent is obviously someone that won’t be as he is going to Real Madrid. Slot will probably learn from this situation and go about it differently in the future if a similar situation arises again.

‘I have no problem with Liverpool supporters being unhappy at Trent leaving, and thinking that it is the wrong move for him to make. But booing him is a big no-no, and it goes against the club’s You’ll Never Walk Alone motto. A player wearing the red of Liverpool should not be booed by his own supporters. Overall, it was not a good look.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool ‘ahead’ of Man City for £101m star amid hijack as Guardiola ‘prepares’ to give up for ‘new goal’

👉 Liverpool: Contract length revealed as Slot’s first summer transfer enters the ‘final stage’ of negotiations

👉 ‘Unhappy’ Slot wants two new forwards at Liverpool as Reds identify £84m star as key ‘option’

The former Liverpool striker also took a swipe at Liverpool and Slot for taking the players away for warm weather training in Dubai this week, claiming the videos of them partying ‘doesn’t look great for the credibility of the Premier League’

He added: ‘Liverpool as a football club has been built on ruthless winning, so this trip to Dubai is nonsense. There was no need to go away for warm weather training, considering the weather is already lovely in England at this time of the year. They could have gone anywhere in the country for a training camp, and had a few meals together rather than travelling half way across the world.

‘The videos of Arne Slot at Ocean Beach and the players too with the partying vibe, these don’t look great for the credibility of the Premier League. Yes, Liverpool don’t have anything else to play for, but they still have two games to go. And the first of those is against Brighton this weekend, who are in with a chance of finishing inside the European places.

‘Had this been an inverse situation where a rival of Liverpool’s had already won the league, their players were off partying and celebrating but they had upcoming matches that affected where Liverpool could finish in the table, I think their supporters would be very unhappy – and rightfully so.’