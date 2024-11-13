Man Utd: Ruben Amorim deemed ‘best in the world’ as ex-Real Madrid star lauds INEOS decision

Manchester United have a new manager, and as is often the case, everybody has an opinion on the man to lead the side out.

With Ruben Amorim taking over from Erik ten Hag, the Portuguese head coach started his new post on Monday this week, with the appointment dividing opinion with some not having a clue of Amorim’s background, while others believe he is the best thing since sliced bread.

Amorim led Sporting Lisbon to two league titles, ending a 19-year drought during a period where the Portuguese first division was dominated by rivals Porto and Benfica.

Former Sporting and Real Madrid full-back Fabio Coentrao believes United have hired one of the best in the world.

Coentrao said: “Sporting have lost a very important figure, but I am thrilled for Ruben. Manchester United have gained the best coach in the world… by far.”

The full-back played just 25 times on loan for Sporting, though understands the league well having made 52 appearances for Benfica, while playing for Rio Ave across five different spells.

After the departure of Amorim, Sporting confirmed their B team manager Joao Pereira would be taking over in place of the new United boss.

On Periera, Coentrao said: “Ruben is Ruben, Joao is Joao. Ruben has already proven himself and now he will make us proud in another country. Ruben cared about Sporting until the last second and left the team very well prepared. The team is ready and whoever goes there has to be intelligent and finish the work that Ruben did. With this team, without a doubt, Sporting has to be champion.”

Amorim faces a tough challenge ahead with United currently sat 13th in the Premier League, though they are just four points off Arsenal in fourth place.

The early season has seen the likes of Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Fulham all starting strong and sitting in the top half of the table, but Amorim will be looking to make an instant impact at Old Trafford.

His first game in charge of the Reds is away to Ipswich Town against Kieran McKenna, a man who was reportedly in the run in to replace Ten Hag in the summer when United had been looking to part ways with the Dutchman.

Amorim’s announcement saw him become the first ever head coach in the club’s history, and at 39 years of age, he is the eighth man in his 30’s to be appointed by United, but the youngest since Wilf McGuiness, who was 31 when succeeding Sir Matt Busby, in 1969.

