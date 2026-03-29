Cole Palmer has been linked with a move away from Chelsea.

Cole Palmer is reportedly increasingly “disillusioned” with life at Chelsea and is prepared to consider a blockbuster summer move to Manchester United.

According to a report in The Sun on Sunday, the England international has grown frustrated with the current direction at Stamford Bridge, with the newspaper claiming he has specifically struggled with the tactical shifts implemented by head coach Liam Rosenior.

The report suggests that Palmer feels Rosenior’s recent “structural adjustments” have denied him the necessary space on the pitch to influence games as he did during his debut campaign.

It is a sentiment that appears to be reflected in the results; Chelsea currently sit 6th in the Premier League, and a harrowing 8-2 aggregate exit from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain has left the project under intense scrutiny.

A recent 3-0 defeat at Everton, where Palmer cut a visibly dejected figure, has only added to the sense that the club’s most valuable asset is reaching a breaking point.

The instability in the dugout has done little to settle a squad that has already seen Enzo Maresca sacked on New Year’s Day. While Rosenior enjoyed a strong start, winning five of his first six games, the form has nosedived recently, leading to four consecutive defeats in all competitions.

Even the leadership group appears unsettled; Enzo Fernandez recently had to clarify comments that were interpreted as him being non-committal about his future beyond the end of the season.

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Further adding to Palmer’s reported unhappiness is the loss of his preferred foil in the final third. The Sun claims the departure of Nicolas Jackson, who joined Bayern Munich on a record-breaking £14.2m loan deal in September, was a significant blow to the 23-year-old.

Despite the arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap, the chemistry Palmer enjoyed with Jackson—who scored 30 goals in 81 games for the Blues—has only been intermittently present through his link-up play with the Brazilian.

Man United are unsurprisingly at the front of the queue to exploit the situation. Palmer is a lifelong United fan, and the presence of Jason Wilcox at Old Trafford is seen as a major factor.

Wilcox, who oversaw Palmer’s development at the Manchester City academy, is a long-term admirer and reportedly sees the forward as the standout signing needed to accelerate the rebuild.

Chelsea’s internal stance will no doubt be that Palmer is not for sale, protected by a contract that runs until 2033. However, with United reportedly ready to test that resolve with a record-shattering £150m offer, the “dream move” narrative could gain serious momentum.

For Chelsea, losing their talisman to a direct rival would represent the ultimate failure of the BlueCo project.

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