Cole Palmer faces England fitness doubt as Chelsea absence against Arsenal explained

Cole Palmer may be a doubt for Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad after being forced to sit out Chelsea’s visit to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

The 22 year old was named as part of the German’s 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

However, Palmer was not named in Enzo Maresca’s matchday squad for the Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Referencing Palmer having to go off against Leicester after suffering from the squits last weekend, Maresca said of the midfielder’s whereabouts: “He’s not in the toilet, for sure. Ha ha ha!

“No, he had as we know last week some problems, and yesterday he had a very small [injury] problem, and we think that after the international break he can be back with us.

“He had an injury yesterday during a session. It was a very light session which is why we think it’s nothing important, but he needs still to wait. The feeling is he can be back after the international break.”

That prognosis could cast doubt over Palmer’s ability to be involved for his country over the next couple of weeks – but nothing has yet been confirmed either way.

Palmer was included in Tuchel’s plans despite a loss of form for Chelsea over the past couple of months, with Palmer unable to produce a goal or assist in his past seven Premier League outings.

Tuchel named his England squad on Friday, bringing Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford back into the fold as well as calling up Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly and Newcastle centre-back Dan Burn.

