Cole Palmer did not include a goal bonus in the seven-year Chelsea contract he signed last September and is ‘kicking himself’ as a result, according to a report.

Palmer has been a revelation for the Blues, who paid around £45million to sign him from Manchester City in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Cole Palmer ‘kicking himself’ over Chelsea contract agreement

He has a silly 23 goals and 13 assists in 38 appearances for Chelsea this term and has been their best player by one hell of a landslide.

Without his incredible contribution, you have to assume Mauricio Pochettino would have been relieved of his duties a long time ago.

20 of his goals have come in the Premier League, making the ex-City youngster the top flight’s joint-top scorer with former team-mate Erling Haaland.

Nine of his strikes may have come from the penalty spot but that takes nothing away from his ridiculous form in front of goal this term.

Just imagine if he was smart enough to include a bloody goal bonus in his seven-year contract!

A report from The Sun states that Palmer ‘insisted’ against including ‘goal bonus’ when he put pen to paper on a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge last summer as he was ‘not bothered’.

There has been talk of Palmer being rewarded with a new contract, even though his current deal lasts until 2030, presumably as Chelsea look to make him one of the highest earners, which is well deserved in truth.

It is claimed that the England international is now ‘kicking himself’ and presumably skint as he is ‘not getting a penny extra in goal bonuses’. He is only on £80,000 a week after all.

Chelsea penalty spat was embarrassing

Palmer’s four goals against Everton on Monday were overshadowed by an embarrassing moment between himself and team-mates Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson.

With the win in the bag, Palmer was preparing to take a penalty, with Madueke desperate to take the spot-kick himself. Jackson backed up the former PSV man and it was all very difficult to watch.

Chelsea head coach Pochettino was frustrated with his post-match press conference as the focus was on that incident, not the fact his team won 6-0.

“The players know, the club knows that Palmer is the penalty-taker,” an agitated Pochettino said following the victory.

“I’m so, so upset about the situation. In every country people are watching the game and we cannot send this type of image.

“I want to apologise to our fans. Discipline is the most important thing for the team. It’s a collective sport. I’m not going to accept this type of behaviour. I’m going to be very strong. I promise it’s not going to happen again.

“We need to move on and talk about the game – 6-0 against a very good team like Everton, clean sheet, I think we should be happy, no?”

