Cole Palmer reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Chelsea

A reporter has revealed what Cole Palmer really thinks about leaving Chelsea to join the club he idolised as a child, Manchester United.

Palmer rose through the ranks at Manchester City, though it’s Man Utd who he supported as a youngster. Ultimately, his career has taken him to Chelsea, with the Blues the ones who took a chance on the ultra-talented attacker back in 2023.

Palmer was a bit-part player for Man City at that time, and eyebrows were raised when Chelsea splashed out £40m prior to add-ons to unlock his signing.

That transfer fee has since proven to be a bargain, with Palmer quickly establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous attacking players at Stamford Bridge.

However, there’s always been murmurings of a potential move to Man Utd, and not just because of his fondness for the Red Devils.

Back at the beginning of 2026, news broke of Man Utd hoping to sign Palmer when the summer transfer window rolled around.

Obviously, no move materialised, though United’s interest in Palmer is genuine and their director of football, Jason Wilcox, is known to be particularly keen on signing Palmer.

But according to the latest from Dean Jones when reporting for Flashscore, Chelsea fans need not fear Palmer joining one of their biggest rivals.

Cole Palmer reaches decision on leaving Chelsea for Man Utd

Jones explained: “He is also understood to be fully focused on Chelsea, despite recent speculation over his future.

“Manchester United have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old this year, and there has also been speculation that he could be unsettled in London and would prefer a return to the north.

“Those suggestions are not currently affecting Palmer’s focus.

“There is a determination from the player to prove himself in every sense this season, both for Chelsea and England.

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“He has always retained complete confidence in his own ability and is focused on staying fit enough to demonstrate his quality consistently.”

Palmer is contracted until 2033, meaning even if his stance on leaving the Blues were to change, Chelsea are in an exceedingly strong position to retain their best player for many more years to come.

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