Cole Palmer sparks X-rated response as Chelsea star slammed after FA Cup win

Cole Palmer gave Raheem Sterling the chance to score from the spot against Leicester.

Alan Shearer was “angry” after Cole Palmer gave the ball to Raheem Sterling to take the penalty in Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester on Sunday.

The Blues were 1-0 up when Palmer – who boasts a perfect record from the spot this season – handed Sterling the chance to double their lead at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling’s tame attempt was easily saved by Jakub Stolarczyk, and the miss looked for a while like it could prove costly until late goals from Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke secured Chelsea’s passage into the semi-finals.

The England international was substituted in the second half to a mixture of boos and applause having contributed an assist for Palmer but also having blazed a free-kick comically high and wide.

Shearer couldn’t understand why Sterling had taken the ball off Palmer to take the penalty.

“What on earth was going on there? Seriously, even I was getting angry and I didn’t really care about the game,” Premier League legend Shearer said on The Rest is Football podcast.

“Why on earth is he taking the ball off Cole Palmer? Palmer’s got five out of five [from the penalty spot], he’s the best player at Chelsea, he’s been brilliant all season, he looks confident.

“Why would you even contemplate taking it off him? And why would you even put yourself forward when you’ve got a record like that?”

Micah Richard suggested Sterling was trying to gain some much-needed confidence but Shearer responded: “Bulls***.

“It’s the quarter-final of the FA Cup man! Forget about all that s***, give the penalty to the penalty-taker.”

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was happy for his players to have made the decision on the pitch, claiming Palmer offered Sterling the chance.

“Cole gave the ball to Raheem, I think they have a very good relationship, it came from, of course, Manchester City, when they were both there,” he said.

“When Raheem asked for the ball to take the penalty I think Cole gave [the ball], I’m sure you can see the TV. But that is not a problem, Cole can miss, Raheem can miss, for me their decision is theirs.

“Of course, I’ll always support the decision of my players on the pitch. That is about to grow, be more mature, I’m always happy we take a decision.”

READ MORE: No respite for Pochettino, Sterling as Chelsea progress in spite of themselves