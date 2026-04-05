Manchester United have been backed to sign Chelsea standout Cole Palmer, who is said to be “unhappy” at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer was a boyhood Man Utd fan and he has been heavily linked with a potential move to Old Trafford in recent months.

Since leaving Manchester City for Chelsea, Palmer has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in Europe.

There have been suggestions that the 23-year-old is not satisfied at Chelsea and could push for a move to another European giant, with a move to Man Utd as a potential long-term replacement for Bruno Fernandes mooted.

Earlier this month, the Blues were tipped to sanction Palmer’s proposed move to Man Utd to balance the books, and a report from Football Insider and former Everton CEO Keith Wyness claims this deal could happen.

Wyness is ‘starting to believe’ that Palmer ‘will sign for Man Utd’ after he previously laughed off reports of this transfer.

“I dismissed the Man United links earlier in the season,” Wyness told Football Insider.

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“I thought no chance, but actually now I’m starting to believe that there is some smoke without fire there. And that could be one possibility. He would be a bit of a trophy for United and played in the right system, I think he would do well.

“So there’s something there, but it still smacks a bit of agent talk to me. He seems to be unhappy with the fact that he and Nicolas Jackson are not playing together again. He feels he’s lost a lot of that attacking intent as a partnership.

“And certainly his performances haven’t been the quality that we’ve seen before. Now, if he’s going to be in the England squad in the World Cup, he’s got to really turn it on.

“But I’m still dubious about the Man United link. There’s a lot of rumours, but I just think at the moment he’s going to still be a Chelsea player next year.”

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Palmer captained Chelsea as the London side beat Port Vale to reach the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday, and he said this was a “proud moment”.

‘Long time coming. It was a proud moment being captain. I enjoyed it and it was a good afternoon,” Palmer said after captaining Chelsea in the 7-0 win against Port Vale.

“We needed to win. It was a difficult four games [before the international break] but to get to a semi-final at Wembley was very important.”

He added: “It’s nice to see everyone getting involved [with the goals] and laughing, joking and smiling after the game.

“I think it will give everyone a lift. Playing, winning and scoring goals is good for everyone. Getting back to that winning feeling was nice and hopefully we can take that on to Manchester City.”

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