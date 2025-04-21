Cole Palmer’s terrible stats since Carragher named him the ‘best player’ in the Premier League
Back in December, Jamie Carragher described Cole Palmer as the best player in the Premier League, but the Chelsea star has hit a rough patch of form since that point.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a sensational debut season at Stamford Bridge as he produced 41 goal contributions across all competitions.
He also made a good start to the 2024-25 campaign, producing 18 goal contributions in his first 15 Premier League matches of the season.