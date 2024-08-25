Cole singles out Man Utd man who ‘cost his team’ against Brighton as Red Devils ‘want him out’

Joe Cole thinks Man Utd want to sell Antony this summer after the Brazilian “cost” the Red Devils in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Saturday.

The Red Devils looked set to come from behind to win on the south coast after Amad Diallo cancelled out the 100th career goal of former United forward Danny Welbeck.

But, following a bizarre disallowed goal involving Man Utd substitutes Joshua Zirkzee and Alejandro Garnacho, Seagulls striker Joao Pedro compounded the visitors’ misery by heading home in the fifth minute of added time.

And one substitute was accused of costing Man Utd the match with Chelsea legend Cole insisting that Antony failed to win the ball back for his team at a crucial moment.

“Manchester United brought on Antony who in all due respect, probably isn’t happy to just play 10 or 15 minutes,” Cole said on TNT Sports.

“He’s an £80m player, he probably wants out the door at United and they probably want him out as well.

“You’re bringing him on and in that crucial moment when there’s a ball to be won, a body needs to be put on the line for your team and for your club, he didn’t do it and it cost his team.

“That’s the difference. If you look at the running the Brighton subs went through, it was fantastic.”

Following Diallo’s leveller, Zirkzee went from hero to zero by preventing Garnacho from turning the game around in the 70th minute.

The summer signing from Bologna, who came on for Mount after last weekend scored on debut to earn a 1-0 success against Fulham, touched home his team-mate’s goal-bound finish on the line while in an offside position.

VAR duly intervened and Pedro was then left unmarked in Man Utd’s penalty area to nod in Simon Adingra’s cross and give Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler victory in his maiden home game in English football.

“Of course we can bring this goal back and explain it in detail what has happened,” Ten Hag said of the disallowed goal .

“The most important is we have an overload and then it’s about doing the final pass, players in the right positions, get the right finish. I think everything we did well there. It’s misfortune.”

Speaking about the defending of Pedro’s winner, Ten Hag said: “We have to talk about this, how we act in that situation as a team.

“There was more than one mistake in that occasion and it has a big impact on the score.

“If you can’t win – and I think we were close to winning this game – then definitely don’t lose the game.

“Both goals are very soft goals we conceded and, as a team, we should have done better.”