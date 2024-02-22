Liverpool-linked Chelsea defender ‘admired’ by PSG as Pochettino eyes pure profit sale

Liverpool and PSG are both interested in signing Levi Colwill.

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain ‘admire’ Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, who is also attracting interest from Liverpool.

Colwill penned a six-year contract last August after a successful campaign on loan at Brighton.

The Seagulls were keen on keeping the England centre-back on a permanent basis and were hoping to include him in the deal to send Moises Caicedo to Stamford Bridge.

That did not happen but Albion still managed to squeeze over £100million out of the Blues for the Ecuadorian midfielder, which will make missing out on Colwill sting a little bit less.

Colwill has been okay in an average Chelsea side this season, being used as a central defender and also a left-back under Mauricio Pochettino.

As well as Brighton, Liverpool were interested in signing the 20-year-old last summer.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be a big fan of the defender but the Reds never appeared to be close to landing him from their Premier League rivals.

Reports are still linking the Merseyside club with a move for Colwill, with Chelsea in a difficult position financially.

Colwill can be sold for pure profit, which is a godsend for FFP regulations, so the Blues will likely listen to offers for Colwill if they are a certain amount of money.

PSG have now been added to the mix, with Standard Sport reporting that the French champions are ‘admirers’ of the England international.

The report claims that Colwill is ‘happy’ at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea are ‘adamant they will not entertain offers’.

Clubs know that the Blues could be forced to sell academy graduates and PSG and Liverpool are both ‘tracking’ Colwill’s situation.

Other players Pochettino could look to sell to raise funds are Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher, it is added.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos is ‘driving the interest’ from the Ligue 1 giants, although it is believed that Lille’s Leny Yoro is their priority ahead of Colwill.

