According to reports, Manchester City are interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, but only on loan with a buy option.

Coman has 64 goals and 68 assists in 320 senior club appearances and has won 12 league titles in 13 years.

As you are definitely aware, the one season he failed to win a league title was 2023/24 with Bayern Munich. We blame Harry Kane and his cursed ways.

The Frenchman’s long-term future in Munich is in doubt, with Barcelona one of the clubs being linked.

It has been reported that Bayern are open to letting Coman leave on loan, though they are likely to negotiate a buy option in any deal.

Coman could be an ideal alternative to Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, who is one of Barcelona’s top summer targets but expected to cost north of £50million.

MORE ON MAN CITY FROM F365

👉 Twenty biggest transfers in the world in 2024 summer transfer window

👉 Arsenal soap bar Saka, controversial England call-up among Premier League players who needed summer off

The majority of the Blaugrana’s transfer budget has been spent on RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, with player sales required if Williams can be signed.

Coman being available on loan is a solid option for the Spanish giants, who are hell-bent on signing a new left-winger.

They appear to be facing competition from Premier League champions Man City, who could pursue a new target with Julian Alvarez off to Atletico Madrid.

Alvarez is expected to join the Spanish club for around 95 million euros in total, meaning Pep Guardiola’s side have plenty of money to reinvest in the transfer market.

Despite this, reports linking them with Coman say they do not want to sign him permanently.

Man City have Bayern star ‘in their sights’

According to reports in Germany, Man City have linked Coman for a while, with interest also coming from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Neither Barca or PSG are expected to actively pursue the 28-year-old – who is out of contract in 2028.

It is claimed that City have Coman ‘in their sights’ with no concrete negotiations taking place at this moment in time.

The report makes it clear that the Citizens do not want to sign the winger permanently and are open to signing him on loan with an option to buy.

Bayern are open to accepting those terms due to the player’s 20 million euro yearly salary, though it isn’t clear how much City would cover if he moves to the Etihad.

As mentioned before, Alvarez is expected to finalise his switch to Atletico in the coming days.

City manager Guardiola refused to rule out signing a replacement for the Argentine when speaking to the media on Friday.

“I want to say my gratitude to Julian,” Guardiola said ahead of Saturday’s Community Shield against Manchester United at Wembley.

“His two years here we won everything together and his contribution has been massive, whether being part of the starting XI or not.

“He’s incredibly loved by the team for his behaviour but like I said many times for many players, he wants to leave and have a new challenge.

“Atletico is a top club in Spain and Europe and when they suggested to me that he wanted to leave, imagine he stays here if he wants to leave?

“He played a lot last season and in some moments with Erling (Haaland) but I understand in some important moments he thought he was going to play.

“He said he wants a new challenge and it is what he has to do. I don’t like to tell players what they have to do. Contracts are nice but they can be broken. If they are not happy, why should they be there?

“If they think happiness is around the corner, go and take a look. Both clubs are happy with the agreement, I look forward to see him back to say bye to all of us.

“It was a joy to work with him, I learnt a lot from him and hopefully he can find what he was looking for.”

Asked if a replacement for Alvarez might be bought before the end of the transfer window on August 30, Guardiola added: “I don’t know yet. We talk every day and see what happens. It could happen but it could not happen.”

👉 Read next: Pedro Neto latest Chelsea transfer target to sign after interest from Premier League rivals