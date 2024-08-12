Arsenal given ‘green light’ to sign Bayern star who is ‘particularly keen’ on Gunners transfer

Arsenal are keen on signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman on loan, according to reports.

Coman, 28, has had his fair share of injury problems over the years but is a fantastic player on his day and would certainly improve the Arsenal attack if signed.

He would bring a wealth of experience to the Gunners’ dressing room having won a ridiculous 12 league titles in 13 years as a senior player.

The one year he failed to win a league title was in 2023/24 with Bayern Munich. We blame Harry Kane for that.

The Frenchman has scored an impressive 63 goals and provided 66 assists in 294 appearances for Bayern having previously played for Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

It was definitely not Arsenal’s defence that let them down in the Champions League and Premier League last season as they finished second in the latter and reached the quarter-final of the former, losing to Coman’s Bayern.

In their decisive second leg defeat to the German giants, Mikel Arteta’s side lacked an X-factor in the final third and perhaps Coman could be the man to bring that if he is brought to the club.

The 28-year-old was linked with Manchester City last week and now multiple reports say Arsenal could sign him on a season-long loan this summer.

Arsenal battle Barcelona, PSG for Bayern winger

According to Football Insider, Bayern have given the ‘green light’ for a transfer with the Gunners ‘plotting a shock move’ for Coman.

Indeed, journalist Pete O’Rourke reckons that the Bavarians ‘will allow him to leave this summer, but would require an option or obligation to buy after any loan deal’.

Arsenal are boosted by the fact that Coman ‘is keen on making the move’, though he wants ‘assurances over his playing time at the Emirates’.

Bukayo Saka will be impossible to dislodge on the right, but the left-wing position is there for the taking.

There is, unfortunately for the Gunners, there is interest from ‘some of Europe’s elite clubs and they will face heavy competition’ to land Coman this summer.

CaughtOffside have also claimed that Arsenal have an interest in signing Coman on loan and again, the French international is ‘keen’ on the move.

This report does mention a fee that Bayern would want to be an option or obligation, stating that they are ‘seeking between €30m/€40m’ (£25.6m/£34.2m).

Rival clubs are also mentioned, with his former employers PSG keen, as well as La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Coman ‘would prefer a move to either the Premier League or La Liga’ over moving back to Paris and is ‘particularly keen on a move to Arsenal’.

Barcelona, however, are managed by former Bayern head coach Hansi Flick, who coached the Bundesliga side to Champions League glory in 2020, with none other than Coman scoring the only goal in the final against…PSG.

The report adds that Arsenal manager Arteta is ‘monitoring several wide players’ and is eager to ‘strengthen his squad to go head-to-head with Man City for the Premier League title again this season’.

Coman is a great option for the Londoners, but they might need to sort one or two departures if they want to make it happen.

Reiss Nelson is a strong candidate and has attracted interest from West Ham United, while Arsenal are in talks to sell Eddie Nketiah to Marseille.

