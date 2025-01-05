Liverpool host Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday. We’ve decided against the pointless exercise of doing a combined XI due to the one-sided nature of the clash.

This Man Utd team has been really, really bad this season and should get hammered at Anfield. But how bad are they? Worse than Roy Hodgson’s team in 2010/11? Surely not.

Well, we reckon only four of Ruben Amorim’s players are good enough to get in that team. Here is a combined XI of Hodgson’s 2010/11 Liverpool team and Amorim’s 2024/25 Red Devils.

GK: Pepe Reina (Liverpool)

Andre Onana and Pepe Reina are probably as error-prone as each other but we are giving the edge to the Spaniard; we think he was more reliable and the ball-playing aspect is not relevant because the style of play Premier League clubs adopted 15 years ago is very different to now.

RB: Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd)

Another pretty close call here. Going with Noussair Mazraoui over Glen Johnson was difficult and perhaps more to do with Man Utd pity than anything else.

Mazraoui has been Man Utd’s best signing of a miserable season and is someone Amorim will rely on heavily due to his versatility. The Moroccan has shown he is capable of playing as a wing-back or at centre-back.

CB: Jamie Carragher (Liverpool)

He was often made to look a fool but a 2010 Jamie Carragher would obviously get in Manchester United’s current team.

CB: Martin Skrtel (Liverpool)

Martin Skrtel also gets in this combined XI back four, ahead of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez, who cost a grand total of £237million.

LB: Diogo Dalot (Man Utd)

As a wing-back, Diogo Dalot’s form has dipped, which comes as a surprise. Regardless of that, he is a shoo-in considering Liverpool’s left-back under Hodgson was Paul Konchesky. Decent player, but not as good as Dalot or a half-fit Luke Shaw.

DM: Lucas Leiva (Liverpool)

Lucas Leiva retired in 2023 after returning to boyhood club Gremio for nine months. He is best known for his time at Liverpool, spending a decade at Anfield before a transfer to Italian giants Lazio in 2017.

Casemiro would have walked into any combined XI during his Real Madrid days and his first season at Old Trafford but it would be fair to say he is over the hill. Meanwhile, summer signing Manuel Ugarte has not shown enough to deserve a place over Lucas, who is a cult hero at Liverpool.

The Brazilian was named the club’s Player of the Year for the 2010/11 campaign and was rewarded with a new contract.

CM: Steven Gerrard (Liverpool)

This obviously was not Steven Gerrard’s best season… but it’s Steven Gerrard.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo (Man Utd)

The other central midfield spot is certainly up for debate. Kobbie Mainoo gets the nod, probably because he is likeable, to be honest. The Liverpool options include Christian Poulsen, Raul Meireles, Jonjo Shelvey or Joe Cole, while including wide players would mean choosing between Maxi Rodriguez, Ryan Babel and Milan Jovanovic.

Man Utd’s wide options are certainly better but we are still not convinced. Amad Diallo has shown something at least under Amorim but Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford have been pants. Mason Mount was an option but not for long.

Listing every other possibility is our justification for picking Mainoo, it would seem.

AM: Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)

Bruno Fernandes should continue to struggle to find a place in Amorim’s system but we have the perfect role for him in our combined XI. He doesn’t get the captain’s armband though; not a chance.

Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 does not have any 10s, with the two behind the one more like wingers, which is not ideal for the Man Utd captain. He is not a winger and is not an out-and-out central midfielder, especially in a flat four where he is required to run up and down the pitch with equal defensive, attacking and playmaking duties. He has energy but Bruno is a final-third player in sustained possession but someone who can find a Hollywood pass in transition.

ST: Dirk Kuyt (Liverpool)

We all remember Dirk Kuyt’s hat-trick against Man Utd in the 2010/11 campaign, don’t we? His treble was the first in the league by a Liverpool played against the Red Devils for over two decades – and was scored from a combined distance of 8.54 yards, making it the shortest hat-trick in Premier League history.

The Dutchman finished the season as the Red’s top scorer in the Premier League with 13 goals, which is more than Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund will finish with.

ST: Fernando Torres (Liverpool)

The 2010/11 season was the start of Fernando Torres’ decline but like with Gerrard, it’s Liverpool Fernando Torres, lads. He cost Chelsea £50million after scoring nine goals in the first half of the campaign. He only scored once for the Blues in the second half.

We could hardly omit him for what Man Utd currently have, could we?

