Come for Jhon Duran’s farcical red card, stay for Cristiano Ronaldo’s almighty meltdown

Cristiano Ronaldo has thrown an almighty tantrum after his new team-mate Jhon Duran picked up one of the most ridiculous red cards you’ll see all season.

Watching the farcical scenes in the closing stages of Al-Nassr’s 3-2 Friday night defeat to Al-Ettifaq, we couldn’t help but be reminded of a recent viral tweet from @shornKOOMINS:

“When Gary Neville says “you wouldn’t see this in under 9s or under 10s football” – you would though, wouldn’t you. In an U9s game I once saw a goalkeeper shout to his teammate, as the game was going on, “JAMES, HAVE YOU FINISHED CHARLOTTE’S WEB YET?”

Read the article at Planet Football.