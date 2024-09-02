Come for Mbappe’s first La Liga goal, stay for Fede Valverde’s insane Guti-esque assist

It was obviously only a matter of time before Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe opened his goalscoring account in La Liga.

We all had our fun with Oli McBurnie enjoying a brighter start to life in Spain than Los Blancos’ latest Galactico, but it would’ve ripped up over very understanding of football for that to continue much longer.

Mbappe has demonstrated his lethal goalscoring ability for almost a decade now, ever since he burst onto the scene as an electric teenager in Monaco’s 2016-17 title victory.

For the full article, please click here.