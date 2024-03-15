‘Come to see Cristiano?’: Ronaldo, Riyadh & the Saudi Pro League experience

People don’t usually walk for long distances in Saudi Arabia. The cities are sprawling, for much of the year the weather, of course, makes it tough and public transport is not extensive.

There is, however, a new metro ready to open in Riyadh. In December, sleek trains could be seen on the overhead rails on their way to shiny new stations but, at the time, they were still testing the six lines around the city.

Khalid, my Uber driver, still by far the easiest way for visitors to get around, had his doubts about it all. “Arabs like to drive by themselves,” he said, adding that he planned to leave the city due to the increasingly bad traffic and head north with his family.

“And the stations then drop you at a place and then you still have to drive to get where you want to go. We want to know where we are going and then get there as quickly as possible.”

