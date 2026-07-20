Como’s president has addressed the growing interest in Martin Baturina amid links with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Aston Villa.

Since signing from Dinamo Zagreb last summer for £17m, the 23-year-old has taken his game to a new level at the Italian outfit.

The Croatian scored eight goals and added four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions in 2025-26 as Como made history by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time.

He further enhanced his reputation after scoring a beauty against England at this summer’s World Cup in a 4-2 defeat in the group stages.

Despite their relatively early exit from the competition, Baturina is attracting interest from a host of Premier League sides. Indeed, Villa reportedly had a £46.5m offer for the Croat rejected earlier in the summer window.

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Although that bid was rebuffed, Como president Mirwan Suwarso has opened the door to sizeable offers for this rising star.

He said, via Calciomercato, “If there’s an offer, we’ll listen. If we like it, we’ll accept, but we’re not afraid to refuse. Last summer, we rejected a €60m offer for Assane Diao. I can’t say from whom. And in the winter, another €40, for Jayden Addai.”

The Italian publication relays that the English media believe that Baturina will cost around £68m to sign but for the time being, Como are in no rush to sell.

Moreover, he himself does not seem dead set on an exit, especially as they prepare for Europe’s most elite competition.

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He told Gazzetta dello Sport in early June, “Playing in Serie A taught me a lot about discipline, concentration, and consistency. It’s a league that demands a lot from a midfielder like me, both tactically and mentally. I think this season has allowed me to grow considerably as a player.

“The atmosphere [at Como] was incredible all year, and I believe that spirit, combined with hard work and unity of purpose from the entire club, is what made such an extraordinary season possible.”

Baturina’s contract at the Italian side runs until the summer of 2030. Villa may return for him as Morgan Rogers is set to join Chelsea for £117m.

With Tottenham and Man Utd, their need for this kind of player, arguably, may be less urgent, although his versatility would bolster many a side.

Indeed, he can play as a left-winger, an attacking midfielder, a central midfielder and even a centre forward. His best position may be as a No 10, although he played 12 times as a left winger and 11 times behind Como’s front line last season.

Either way, this is a man in demand.

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