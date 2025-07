Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has now turned 21, but how do his stats compare with Cristiano Ronaldo’s at the same age? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Garnacho has made it no secret that CR7 was his idol growing up and his stats at 21 are fairly similar to Ronaldo’s.

Ralf Rangnick handed the Argentine winger his senior debut in April 2022 and since then, he’s made 152 appearances for club and country.

Read the article at Planet Football.