Comparing Arsenal’s record with and without Kai Havertz since his arrival

Kai Havertz has been an almost ever-present for Arsenal since he was first signed from Chelsea back in 2023, so it will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta’s side fare without the Germany international for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Gunners’ title hopes were dealt another blow following the news that Havertz, one of Arteta’s most trusted players, will be out of action until next season after he suffered a hamstring tear with a torn hamstring.

Only William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Raya and Declan Rice have played more minutes for the club since Havertz’s arrival. He’s made 84 appearances in all competitions, starting the vast majority, and only missed five games entirely.

