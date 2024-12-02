Comparing Barcelona’s record with and without Lamine Yamal since his La Liga debut

Lamine Yamal made his La Liga debut for Barcelona back in April 2023 and since that point, he’s established himself as one of the best players in the world.

Amazingly, the 17-year-old has already made 51 La Liga appearances as he’s become one of the first names on the teamsheet.

In 51 league matches, the youngster has scored 10 goals and has provided 14 assists. Averaging a goal contribution every 134.5 minutes, it’s incredibly rare that a player of his age maintains such a consistent standard.

Read the article at Planet Football.