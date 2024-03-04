Comparing Erik Ten Hag’s Man Utd record after 100 matches to Solskjaer, Mourinho & Van Gaal

Erik ten Hag has now managed 100 matches for Manchester United, but how does his record compare to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho & Louis van Gaal after the same number of games?

The Dutch boss did well in his debut season for the club, but there’s no denying that he has run into some difficulty this year. With the club currently 11 points adrift of the top four, Ten Hag faces a big task to get the club back on track.

We’ve ranked United’s last four permanent managers by their win percentage after 100 matches to see who comes out on top.

For the full article, please click here.