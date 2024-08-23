Comparing Erling Haaland’s Man City record after 100 games to CR7 at Real Madrid and Mbappe at PSG

Erling Haaland’s goalscoring numbers at Manchester City are outrageous – but are they unprecedented? How do they stack up against Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe at PSG? We’ve delved into the numbers for a closer look.

Haaland has scored 91 goals in his first 100 appearances for Manchester City. He helped fire them to the treble in his debut season, smashing the single-season Premier League goalscoring record in the process, while he retained the Golden Boot last term as Pep Guardiola’s men won another league title.

Unusually for a Guardiola side, the Norway international resembles more of a classic No.9, with his game built around movement in the penalty area, dominating opposition full-backs and one-touch finishes. He’s a different kind of player to Mbappe, while Ronaldo only morphed into more of that kind of pure goalscorer in his latter years at Real Madrid.

